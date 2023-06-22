ADVERTISEMENT

Policeman killed in 2020 Delhi riots: one held in Karnataka

June 22, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - New Delhi

The accused was arrested from Mallashettihalli on June 17, an officer said

Samridhi Tewari

The accused Mohammad Ayaz and a few others were involved in stone pelting and violence during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, the police said. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The prime accused in the murder of a head constable during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

An officer said Mohammad Ayaz was arrested from Karnataka’s Mallashettihalli on June 17, more than a month after a tip-off was received.

According to the police, Ayaz, his brother Khalid and a few others were involved in stone pelting and violence at Chand Bagh on February 24, 2020, in which Ratan Lal was killed and then Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gokulpuri) Anuj Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma were injuried.

A search to nab Khalid is under way, said a senior police officer. Teams had been searching for the accused brothers for the last three years, he added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said Ayaz was traced to Dhiburahalli, around 100 km from Bengaluru, earlier this month based on technical surveillance.

