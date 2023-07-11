Policeman killed in 2020 Delhi riots: accused arrested from Manipur

July 11, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a head constable, Ratan Lal, during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Khalid, was arrested from Manipur, near the India-Myanmar border, by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, said a senior police officer. The police had arrested the suspect’s brother, Mohammad Ayaz, from Karnataka’s Mallashettihalli on June 17 in the same case.

During interrogation, Khalid revealed that in 2020, he and his elder brother participated in anti-CAA and NRC protests at Chand Bagh. A meeting was held, where they decided to bring sticks and iron rods to block the roads.