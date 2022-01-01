Policeman hit by bike, dies

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a speeding bike in Dwarka, officers said on Friday.

The police said that the officer, Sanjeev Lochan, 52, was crossing the road when a bike hit him on Tuesday afternoon. All the accused were arrested from the spot.

Lochan was taken to a hospital where he was declared critical and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. The SI is survived by his wife and two children. The police said he had won a Gallantry Medal from the President in 2007 for killing Bangladeshi terrorists.