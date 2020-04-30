Policeman found dead in washroom

A 59-year-old head constable was found dead inside a toilet in the barracks in New Police Lines at GTB Nagar on Wednesday. No note has been recovered, police said.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as a head constable posted in the IT Cell. After the information was received, officers reached the spot and found him dead inside the toilet.

The body was moved to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for a post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been initiated. The deceased is from Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)