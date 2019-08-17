Policeman found dead at railway station

A Government Railway Police officer was found dead at Anand Vihar Railway Station on Friday morning.

No note has been recovered, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Gupta said the deceased, Head Constable Naresh Pal, had been posted to the railways in 2016. “He reported for duty at 1.50 a.m. on Friday and was in his booth,” Mr Gupta said.

The police said they received a call around 8.30 a.m. from a Railway Police Force officer, who informed them that Naresh was lying unconscious.

“He was found dead on the cement slab. His service pistol was lying on the ground and he had a gunshot injury on his right temple,” the officer said.

Naresh’s body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. It was handed over to his family on Friday. A senior police officer said that prima facie no foul play has been found. “We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the step,” said an officer.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm