HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman dragged out of car, thrashed with bricks, iron rod; 2 held

September 18, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old head constable was allegedly dragged out of his car and brutally thrashed by three persons, including a woman, in west Delhi in a case of road rage. The victim, M.G. Rajesh, was found unconscious on the road by a passerby who rushed him to a hospital and informed the police, an officer said.

The police have arrested two suspects, identified as Krishan and Yuvraj, brothers and residents of Raghhubir Nagar.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Friday when Mr. Rajesh was returning home from duty.

As soon as he reached Ghode Wala temple in Raghubir Nagar, a speeding car brushed past his vehicle. The head constable parked his car along the road, asked the occupants to drive safely, and continued on his way home. However, the accused soon overtook his car and blocked his way.

“Two persons came out and began shouting at me and asked me to get out of the car. One of them picked a brick and hit my car’s windshield. He then dragged me out of my vehicle and thrashed me,” Mr. Rajesh said.

“To save my life, I pushed him away, but a woman attacked me with a brick,” he said, adding that the assailants also attacked him with an iron rod.

Left him unconscious

A passerby saw the victim lying unconscious and rushed the victim to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, an officer said.

“I was unable to give a statement at that time due to my injuries,” Mr. Rajesh said in his complaint. He is currently posted at the office of the Ashok Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 307 (attempt to murder) apart from provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.