Policeman confirmed as infected, 11 quarantined

A Delhi Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 in outer-north Delhi after which 11 officers who were working with him have been quarantined.
A senior police officer said that an officer posted at Alipur police station has tested positive after which 11 officers, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Head Constable and Constables have been quarantined at a centre in Bakhtwarpur. “The officials, who have been put under quarantine, worked with the officer who tested positive for the virus,” the officer said.
About 30 Delhi Police officers have tested positive so far, including 14 from Central Delhi and others from Traffic unit, North-West and West Delhi. On Friday, the office of the Commissioner of Police issued an order stating that 21 officers who have tested positive while discharging their duty will be given financial assistance of ₹1 lakh.
