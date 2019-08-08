Police yet to trace cab driver who ‘raped’ JNU student

After four days of investigation, Delhi Police is unable to find the cab or the driver who allegedly had raped a 21-year-old JNU student.

A police officer said that the statement given by the woman are not corroborating the electronic evidence accessed by them.

On August 3, at 1.07 a.m., the woman was seen coming out of JNU campus but in her police statement she claimed that she was on the street after being raped by the driver.

Walked away

“On scanning CCTV footage of the police station that was visited by the woman, it was seen that a woman police constable and a counsellor gave her a sheet of paper to write her complaint, but she simply walked out without saying anything,” said a police officer. The police have thoroughly scanned the CCTV cameras installed around the park where the woman claimed to have taken shelter but no clue of her presence was seen. They even questioned security guards and local visitors but no one had seen her.

‘Woman in distress’

“We have traced the biker who had dropped the woman at JNU gate on August 4 morning. He said he had found the woman in distress and had offered help to her. She asked him to drop her till JNU gate and he did,” said the police officer.

“The medical report of the woman found no injury marks anywhere on the body. Other samples have been taken and result is awaited,” said the officer.

Hostel warden in her police statement claimed that she had seen the woman in the hostel premises at 1.30 p.m. on August 3. It was the same time when the woman claimed to have taken shelter in the park, said the officer.

“A woman was seen in a CCTV footage outside a temple on Mandir Marg. However, the identity of the woman is yet to be confirmed,” added the officer.

A police officer said that they have been trying to connect the sequence of the events as the woman is unable to explain her movement as she was allegedly drugged at that time.

“We have got the report of cabs available online but no such cab as mentioned by the woman was available in the area at that particular time,” added the officer.

“The case is under investigation. Around 40 police officers are working on the case to get any leads in the case,” the officer said.