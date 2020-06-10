Police withdraw personnel deployed at private hospitals

After a steep surge in COVID-19 cases among police personnel, the Delhi Police has decided to withdraw officers deployed at private hospitals and quarantine centres, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The officer said that around 1,000 personnel have been infected till date and four have died due to COVID-19. “It was found that policemen deployed at containment area, quarantine centres, and outside private hospitals have higher chances of getting infected. After a detailed study, we have decided to withdraw forces from these locations or deploy minimum required force,” he added.

Officers die

The order came on a day when a 59-year-old Delhi Police officer died of COVID-19 at Base Hospital.

A senior police officer said that Sub Inspector Karambeer Singh was posted in the North East district and was a driver for the Seelampur Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The police said that Mr. Singh was diabetic and was on ventilator support for the last five days. He is survived by his wife, daughter (23) and son (26).

In another development, Head Constable Ajay Kumar (50), a resident of Ghaziabad, passed away at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital late Monday. His COVID-19 report is awaited, however, he had developed symptoms four days ago.

In May, three Delhi Police officials posted in the Crime Branch died of COVID-19. On June 3, Constable Rahul, who was posted in North East district and had been undergoing treatment for tuberculosis for six months, passed away. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, all SHOs and DCPs have been instructed to keep watch on restaurants and religious places to make sure no mass gatherings take place.