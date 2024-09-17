Police warn people of ticket scam ahead of Diljit concert  

Ahead of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on October 26, the Delhi police took to a social media platform to alert people about possible online scams over the sale of tickets for the event.

A post on Instagram, accompanied by a video that played lyrics of popular songs by the singer, warned people about the possible online scams that could take place if they clicked on unverified links.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official said the step was taken to warn youngsters who are likely to fall prey to such scams.

“Every coveted event, taking into consideration their popularity, has attracted a large number of scamsters [in the past], who try to reap the benefit of people’s enthusiasm,” said the officer.