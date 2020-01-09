Police unable to explain why they could not catch a single attacker

The Delhi Police has been unable to give a cogent explanation as to why over 100 of its personnel were unable to nab any of the masked goons who attacked students and teachers on the JNU campus on January 5 and were able to escape.

A senior police officer deployed at JNU on the day of the incident said, “The attackers outnumbered us and our effort was to end the violence.”

However, the police are unable to explain why they were not able to catch a single attacker.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police said they have received a total of 11 complaints from students and teachers in connection with the JNU violence.

Seven complaints are from Left-affiliated groups and three from BJP-affiliated ABVP. One is from JNU professor Sucharita Sen.

“All the complaints have been forwarded to the Crime Branch SIT for further probe. The two FIRs of vandalism at CIS room have also been forwarded to the Crime Branch,” said a senior police officer.

Over 50 videos

The officer added that more than 50 mobile videos of violence have been submitted by students and teachers to the SIT.

“The videos will be sent to forensic to clear the mask faces that will help in identification,” said the officer.

Security guards and locals admitted that they have witnessed outsiders armed with sticks and baseball bats entering JNU campus.

“We have recorded the statements of around 20 security guards and also approached the vendors outside the campus to record their statement,” a police officer said.

‘Violence resurged’

A police personnel who was inside the campus and responded to the call of violence made from Periyar Hostel said that they had dispersed the crowd at the hostel and the situation was updated to the senior officer. But they were unaware that the mob had started gathering and the attack was about to take place.

“We thought the fight had ended, but when we again got calls of violence at 7 p.m., we rushed towards Sabarmati T-point were we saw a mob of around 200 people attacking a group of students and teachers. We immediately updated the situation to senior officers and reinforcement was demanded. But by the time more police personnel reached the location, the mob had dispersed,” said the policeman.