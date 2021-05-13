Police trying to save Sushil: victim’s kin

Delhi Police has written a letter to Delhi government informing them about Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar being wanted in a murder case on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar, employed with Indian Railways, was currently on deputation, posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place on May 3-4 midnight. It had resulted in the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar (23) while three other suffered injuries.

“Around 10 days have passed but police have failed to record the statement of three victims who were also beaten up with the deceased Sagar, before a Magistrate under CrPC 164. Police are trying to save Mr. Kumar from day one of the incident and they are giving him more time by delaying his arrest,” said a relative of the deceased.

The relative questioned why the police filed the FIR on the basis of general diary entry but not on the complaint of the other three victims.

A senior police officer said the investigation officer had recorded their statement. The eyewitnesses will be produced before a magistrate to record their statement after getting permission from a doctor. “A team of Special Cell and other units are also working in the case. The investigation is monitored by a senior police officer and they will make a watertight case against Mr. Kumar and others who are involved in the case,” said the officer.

Attaching properties

Police said they will soon initiate the procedure to attach the properties of Mr. Kumar. A team visited his hometown in Haryana and handed over a notice to his family members. On Tuesday, a Delhi court had issued non-bailable warrants against Mr. Kumar and six others for failing to appear before it. Police had already issued a Look Out Circular against Mr. Kumar.