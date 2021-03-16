Police told to give copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya

A court here on Monday directed Delhi Police to give copies of chargesheet to former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others, in a 2016 sedition case.
The court put up the matter for April 7 to scrutinise documents and granted bail to seven accused. The seven accused include Aquib, Mujeeb, Umar Gul, Rayees Rasool, Basharat Ali, Khalid Basheer, who were not arrested before filing of chargesheet. The court granted them bail on a personal bond of ₹25,000 and a surety of a like amount.
Mr. Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others were present in court in pursuance to summons issued by the court after taking cognisance of the chargesheet. Mr. Kumar and others, including former JNU students Mr. Khalid and Mr. Bhattacharya, were accused of raising anti-India slogans.
The other seven accused charge-sheeted in the case are Kashmiri students Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat. The accused were charged with offences under IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 143 (punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly), 149 (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
