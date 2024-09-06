GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police told Aryan Mishra’s family that his killer is a good man, says Brinda Karat

Published - September 06, 2024 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Brinda Karat and other CPI(M) leaders visited the family of Aryan Mishra, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Faridabad.

Brinda Karat and other CPI(M) leaders visited the family of Aryan Mishra, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Faridabad. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Communist Part of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat, after meeting the kin of 19-year-old Aryan Mishra, who was shot dead by cow vigilantes in Faridabad, claimed on Thursday that the police had told the family their son’s killer was a “good person”.

“Shockingly, the family told our delegation [of party leaders] that the police had called their son’s killer a ‘good person’, and that he had committed a ‘mistake’. What kind of a message is being given to the family?” she said.

Ms. Karat also alleged that the accused was a part of the Haryana government-sanctioned district committee team of gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes).

“The cold-blooded killing by a gang of so-called gau rakshaks is a direct result of the Haryana government’s sanction and police connivance. That is why not a single government official or BJP leader has bothered to visit the bereaved family,” she said.

Adding that the boy was killed after a 30-km-long chase, the CPI(M) leader questioned what the police in the State were doing. “Just a few kilometres from the national capital, mob rule has taken over,” she said, adding that the family had demanded justice, a job, and compensation from the government.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:50 am IST

