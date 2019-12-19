Police to use AI to counter deepfake videos

With the help of Artificial Intelligence, the Delhi police will counter deepfake videos circulating on the social media, said a Delhi police officer on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that during the investigation, it was found that deepfake videos were posted through social media accounts operating out of Delhi and such videos have fuelled the violence. Fake or morphed videos shared via social media have contributed to the violence in Jamia Nagar.

“We are taking the help of cyber experts to detect deepfake videos with the help of Artificial Intelligence. We have come across more than 30 old videos of violence that happened in U.P., Bihar and other parts of the country that were posted as Jamia Millia Islamia incident. These videos are making rounds in the social media,” the officer added.

“We are contacting social media influencers to pass the message about these deepfake videos and appeal to people to maintain peace. False conspiracies like loss of life and police opening fire on students are proliferating via WhatsApp and it has caused a lot of destruction during the Jamia incident,” he added.

In a peace meeting with senior residents of Jamia Nagar on Tuesday, locals suggested the police to spread the message on social media about fake and morphed videos because teenagers are active on social media and the message will directly reach them.

Accounts identified

A team of cyber experts working in close coordination with Delhi police have identified several Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp and Telegram accounts indulged in rumour-mongering, he added.

“We are also concerned about the fact that the videos of bus burning, stone-pelting and police firing tear gas shells shot during Jamia protest will be used on other parts of the country to create unrest. Therefore, acting swiftly, a team under supervision of senior police officer has been formed to keep track on such activities and counter them with the help of social media influencers,” he added.

On Monday, Delhi Police spokesperson, M.S. Randhawa had mentioned that during investigations, the Delhi police has found that rumours like death of students, students getting injured in police firing, buses being set afire by the police and passing visuals of Patna and Aligarh as Jamia incident have instigated violence and created unrest.