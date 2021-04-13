Police to submit chargesheet in Red Fort violence case soon

NEW DELHI

The Delhi police will soon submit chargesheet in the Red Fort violence case that happened on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally against the new farm laws, said a senior police officer on Monday.

The officer added that till date, 16 people have been arrested, including actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu.

The arrested have been charged under IPC Sections like attempt to murder, rioting, damaging public property and other serious criminal offences. “We have strong electronic evidence against the accused and that is the reason none of them got bail despite several attempts. The forensic reports have been received and a few other reports are awaited,” the officer added.

Another senior police officer added that their focus is to submit the chargesheet at the earliest to begin the trial in the case.

“We have already announced reward of ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 on five other accused who are still absconding. Police teams are looking for them and they will be arrested soon,” the officer added.

On January 26, more than 500 police personnel suffered injuries after being attacked by agitating farmers who took out a tractor rally to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Meanwhile, a city court on Monday reserved its order on the bail application of Mr. Sidhu. Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen said that an order on the plea will be pronounced on April 15.