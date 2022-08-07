Delhi

Police to reward those who detect dummy IEDs

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED). File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Staff Reporter New Delhi August 07, 2022 04:27 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 04:27 IST

The Delhi police have decided to reward people who have detected dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the Special Cell in different districts of the Capital, officers said on Saturday.

In June, the police had said it will plant dummy IEDs in areas of high footfall to check the alertness of the local police.

DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said the police are closely working with security guards, parking attendants and watchmen among others, who are involved in security and vigilance, to raise awareness about the dummy IEDs. It is being done to encourage people to be more vigilant and become ears and eyes of the Delhi police, especially during Independence Day and Republic Day.

