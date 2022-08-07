Police to reward those who detect dummy IEDs

Devices planted in areas of high footfall

The Delhi police have decided to reward people who have detected dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the Special Cell in different districts of the Capital, officers said on Saturday.

In June, the police had said it will plant dummy IEDs in areas of high footfall to check the alertness of the local police.

DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said the police are closely working with security guards, parking attendants and watchmen among others, who are involved in security and vigilance, to raise awareness about the dummy IEDs. It is being done to encourage people to be more vigilant and become ears and eyes of the Delhi police, especially during Independence Day and Republic Day.

“This is an ongoing exercise which we are doing with the citizens of Delhi. There has been instances when the dummy is not detected. In that specific area, we sensitise the security people, the locals, shopkeepers, RWAs etc,” the DCP said.

“We have informed all the DCPs and SHOs of police stations to remain alert and raise awareness over security issues,” she added.