Police to question my parents: Kejriwal; AAP is anti-women: Goa CM

A war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Wednesday after AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed, in a post on X, that the Delhi police were going to interrogate his “old and ailing” parents on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Reacting to the CM’s post, senior AAP leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said, “Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi stooped to a level that he is now torturing the sick and elderly parents of Arvind Kejriwal?”

Meanwhile, the BJP continued to attack the AAP chief over the case in which Bibhav Kumar, Mr. Kejriwal’s personal assistant, was arrested last week and remanded in police custody for five days for assaulting Ms. Maliwal at the CM House on May 13.

Addressing a public rally in Delhi on Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was putting pressure on Ms. Maliwal “to agree to a compromise”. He accused AAP of corruption and said the party had “failed to protect women within its ranks”. Mr. Sawant termed AAP an “anti-Delhi, anti-women party”.

‘Let law take its course’

Speaking about the case, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that “the law must take its own course”. The Congress is fighting the election in alliance with its INDIA bloc partner AAP in five States, including Delhi.

Ms. Maliwal, who has accused AAP of tampering with the evidence in the case, reacted sharply to the Delhi Chief Minister’s statement seeking “a fair investigation into the matter”.

‘I was victim-shamed’

In an interview to PTI on Wednesday, Mr. Kejriwal said “justice should be served in the case”. He refused to comment further, saying the matter is “sub judice” and that his comments might affect the proceedings.

Ms. Maliwal, in a post on X in Hindi, said the Chief Minister had made the statement “after unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers on me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim-shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re-enter the crime scene and tamper with the evidence, and protesting in his favour”.

“What could be a bigger irony than this? I do not believe this. Words should be matched with actions,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

