Police to issue passes for public movement during curfew hours

Officers hold drives at places with high footfall, fine people for not wearing mask

The police on Tuesday said fresh passes for movement in the Capital will be issued upon request during night curfew till April 30.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in view of rising COVID-19 cases and an order to that effect has been issued on Tuesday.

“Delhi Police will strictly enforce it except for the exempted categories mentioned in the order. Delhi Police had earlier issued movement passes to facilitate the movement of persons engaged in essential services/commodities. Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand,” he said.

The police said those requiring it and qualifying for it can also visit Delhi Police website to apply for it. “All field functionaries will be available in their jurisdictions to enforce the DDMA order and to facilitate the exempted categories,” Mr. Biswal said.

Delhi Police has been conducting special drives at markets, hotels and other public places with high footfall to ensure compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

FIRs have been registered across the Capital and several people have been challaned for not wearing masks. Total challans issued for mask violation as on April 6 stood at 5,43,819.