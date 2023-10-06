Police to go hi-tech to tackle traffic congestion in city

October 06, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi traffic police will install variable message signboards (VMS), which display live traffic data, at 117 congestion-prone spots, a senior officer said on Thursday. The department will also place close to 100 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at intersections across the city, the officer added. The development comes on the back of a survey on traffic management conducted by the police.

The survey, led by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav, has identified several stretches which regularly witness traffic jams and the reasons behind the congestion, such as ongoing construction and encroachment.

Mr. Yadav said that the department plans to employ technology-based solutions to enforce traffic regulations and that it has received a nod for the same from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Through the use of GIS [a software that combines map data with features from a database to create, manage, and analyse traffic-related information], technology-based solutions will play a critical role in helping us manage congestion and enforce traffic regulations,” he said.

Another traffic police officer said, “We will also issue guidelines asking all non-destined commercial vehicles to take Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. Regular audit of traffic signals will also be undertaken to adjust signal timings as per the traffic flow,” an officer said.

The officer added that the police had sent proposals to several departments, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD), to carry out repair works at several road stretches and central verges in the city.

