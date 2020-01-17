Police to ‘educate’ protesters on CAA

The Delhi police have planned to “educate” 20 protesters, arrested from east Delhi’s Seemapuri area in connection with the violence there on December 20 during anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest, about the amended citizenship Act at Seemapuri police station on January 19.

A two-hour-long session will be held with the protesters, who were granted bail on by a city court on January 10, a police officer said on Thursday. The officer said they have prepared the material on CAA to be distributed to the protesters. “The session will be addressed by a Crime Branch Inspector who is probing the violence in Seemapuri during the December 20 protest,” said the officer. There was, however, no mention of any discussion on NRC and NPR, two proposed exercises which have pushed people to take to streets against the CAA.

The city court, while granting bail to the 20 people, had ordered the police to hold a session on January 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Seemapuri police station, where the IO/SHO shall make an effort to address the doubts of the protesters in respect of the CAA.

“For the session the material has been taken from the CAA, translated into Hindi and simplified because most of the protesters are uneducated. We will ask these protesters to counter rumours related to the CAA and pass the right message to their friends,” said the officer.

On the damage to public property during the protests, the police said they are waiting for the High Court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to investigate the liability and estimate the damages. The police said they will soon release photos of the suspects involved in the violence and announce ₹20,000 reward for anyone providing information.