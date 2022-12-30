Police to deploy over 18,000 personnel on New Year’s Eve

December 30, 2022 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Delhi Police on Thursday said more than 18,000 personnel across district and traffic units will be deployed in the city to ensure safety and security.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in and around Connaught Place from 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, “Over 16,500 personnel from local police will be deployed across the city on Saturday. This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas where local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, has made arrangements. Women safety will also be our focus area, with more than 2,500 women personnel deployed.”

He added that more than 1,600 pickets for checking, over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes will be deployed.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav, around 1,850 traffic personnel will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. “We have identified around 125 points for drunk and drive. Traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place, and only authorised vehicles will be allowed. Mobile teams will also be placed for checking the city,” he said.

The police said personnel will be deployed in large numbers at places with heavy footfall, including party hubs such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Hauz Khas.

Officials have already contacted the owners and managers of restaurants, hotels and pubs in their respective districts to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

Heavy footfall is also expected in Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, South Extension, Saket Select Citywalk Mall, Qutub Minar, India Gate, Hudson Lane, Defence Colony, Aerocity, Pacific Mall, Karol Bagh, and INA Market.

