Delhi

Police to deploy COVID-19 Quick Reaction Teams

Taking lessons from the past, the Delhi police are readying themselves in advance to fight against an expected third wave of cases.

They are going to deploy COVID-19 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) in the South West district.

After facing many challenges and disastrous situations during the second wave of the pandemic, the South West District police is planning to deploy four well-equipped QRTs for providing immediate medical assistance and oxygen support for infected patients.

DCP (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that under the YUVA initiative of Delhi Police, they have selected 30 YUVA trainees and is training them on first aid, CPR, disaster management operation of oxygen concentrators etc. through NGO partners and hospitals.

“After completing the training, these YUVA volunteers will be equipped with oxygen concentrators. They will be deployed in QRT vans to respond to emergency calls for providing first aid support to COVID-19 patients,” said Mr. Singh.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2021 11:17:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/police-to-deploy-covid-19-quick-reaction-teams/article34711567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY