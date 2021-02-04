Police to ascertain location of over 9,000 phone users

NEW DELHI

04 February 2021 00:58 IST

‘Registered in Haryana, Punjab and U.P., they were active at Red Fort and ITO’

Delhi Police is compiling details of over 9,000 mobile numbers that are registered outside of the city but were active in the heart of the Capital on Republic Day when violence broke out in several areas, said a senior officer on Wednesday.

The officer said that the SIT formed to investigate the violence that erupted at the Red Fort had identified 9,000 numbers that were registered in Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh but were active in Red Fort and ITO area on January 26.

Data analysis

In a similar pattern, details of protesters who indulged in violence will be obtained by analysing dump data of mobile calls at other locations in the city. “The details of these numbers will be matched with their locations at the protest site to find out if the number belongs to a protester who was present at Tikri, Ghazipur or Singhu borders,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The officer added that after getting confirmation and details of the mobile user via the customer acquisition form (CAF), they will be issuing notices and asking the mobile users to join the ongoing investigation.

The police said that till Wednesday they have obtained footage of the violence rom around 4,000 CCTVs and mobile phones.

A team has been formed to analyse the footage and get photos of protesters with the help of software.

They are also using facial recognition software to identify the people.

700 emails

“We have received 700 emails regarding the violence. They contain photos and videos. On WhatsApp, we have got around 1,300 videos and 50 audio clips. We are sorting through the videos in which policemen were attacked by protesters and identifying the accused. We are also getting CCTV footage from PWD and other government agencies,” said a police officer.

The officer said they have identified around 200 vehicles, including tractors, cars and two-wheelers, that forcibly entered the Red Fort premises on Republic Day.

They have asked for details about vehicles owners from the transport departments of U.P., Haryana and Punjab, to serve notices.