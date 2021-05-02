Police to act against COVID malpractices

People can call on helpline number

The Delhi police on Saturday said that people can now complain against COVID-19 related malpractices, including overcharging of ambulance, fake medicines and hoarding of oxygen cylinders on its helpline number.

Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava directed senior officers to act strictly against malpractices by ambulances, black-marketing of COVID medicines, oxygen and fake life-saving injections, the police said.

The police said that the helpline will start receiving complaints and information on overcharging by ambulances for COVID patients, harassment at cremation grounds, cheating and frauds committed in name of providing treatment medicines and injections, oxygen cylinders among other COVID-related issues on its helpline number 011-23469900.

The police also said that Mr. Shrivastava reviewed the enforcement of lockdown and action taken against hoarding or black marketing of medicines or oxygen gas cylinders. The Commissioner said that the court orders for release of seized medicine and oxygen cylinders be taken so that the seized articles could be used by needy patients. Chargesheets of arrested persons should be prepared promptly, he said.