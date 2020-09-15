Police tighten security for PM’s week-long birthday celebration

Event organised by BJP will include plantation drive, blood donation, cleanliness drive among other activities

Delhi Police has ordered its security units and district officers to ensure adequate arrangements for the duration of Seva Saptah— a week-long celebration kicked off by the Bharatiya Janta Party to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi —, an officer said on Monday.

The celebration, which began on September 14, will culminate on September 20.

In a written communication passed to each unit and district of Delhi Police, it has been stated that the BJP will organise “Seva Saptah” (Service Week) to mark the PM’s birthday on September 17.

Theme of programme

The theme of the programme is ‘seventy’. In this regard, a circular has been sent by Central Office of BJP to States, mentioning therein the list of programmes and social initiatives to be held. All MPs, MLAs of BJP other elected representatives, party office-bearers and workers will participate in all these programmes strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The list of programmes includes plantation drive, blood donation, cleanliness drive and many other activities.

The order copy signed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) reads that adequate arrangements by the local police, including women police, traffic police, security and PCR are suggested to tackle any emergent situation.

The lockdown is extended till September 30 by the Centre and Delhi government that prohibits any social and political gathering. The copy also stated that NDMA and DDMA instructions to be kept in mind while handling the situation.

A senior officer said instruction regarding it has been communicated to police officer concerned and they have been instructed to ensure no violation of social distancing protocols during the celebration.