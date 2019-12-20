Police tell social media to remove objectionable content

The Delhi police cyber cell has asked social networking companies to deactivate 50 accounts for spreading rumours during the protest against amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in the Capital, said a police officer on Thursday.

The officer added that they have identified 70 accounts on social media, which were spreading rumours regarding the Act and posting various deepfake videos. Fifty such accounts were kept under the scanner for the last two days.

The details of these 50 accounts have been sent to the social networking companies and they have been asked to deactivate these accounts with immediate effect, he added

“The accounts were operating from outside Delhi. We have also blocked more than 20 websites for posting inflammatory material. We are also keeping an eye on Pakistani twitter handles engaging with twitter accounts in India,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the intelligence wing of the Delhi police has issued a fresh advisory and instructed police to immediately hold a meeting with Imams of all mosques in the city and asked them to request people to maintain peace.

Meeting with Imams

“We held a meeting with U.P. and Haryana Police to stop the mass movement of protesters to Delhi. We are meeting with Imams of various mosques and requesting them to stop any kind of protest after Friday’s prayer meeting,” the officer added.

He added that they have requested the people to reach out to local police or any other senior officers in case if they have any doubt over the CAA or if they want to share any information with the police.

“We are requesting teenagers to maintain peace and not to circulate any unverified videos or any other inflammatory material on social media. Do not be part of rumour-mongering,” he added.