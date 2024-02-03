Police teams visit houses of Kejriwal, Atishi to serve notice on poaching allegations

February 03, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police Crime Branch officers reached the residences of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Atishi on Friday to serve notice in connection with allegations they had made about the BJP’s attempt to buy Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to topple the Delhi government. However, police sources said as neither of them was home, Crime Branch teams will go again on Saturday.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch said the teams had approached the senior AAP leaders seeking “assistance with the names of MLAs whom the BJP had approached”. No FIR has been registered in the case yet.

On January 27, Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering ₹25 crore each and a ticket in next year’s Assembly poll to topple the government. The BJP had rubbished the allegations, terming them “false” and “baseless”, and dared the Chief Minister to furnish the evidence to back his claims.

On Friday, leaders of the BJP’s Delhi unit met the Police Commissioner and submitted a complaint regarding the “false” claims made by the two leaders.

Reacting to reports about police teams visiting the houses of the two senior Delhi Ministers, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Chief Minister must either submit evidence to support his allegations or face criminal proceedings.

