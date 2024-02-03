GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police teams visit houses of Kejriwal, Atishi to serve notice on poaching allegations

Kejriwal and Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering ₹25 crore each

February 03, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Crime Branch officers outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Crime Branch officers outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police Crime Branch officers reached the residences of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Atishi on Friday to serve notice in connection with allegations they had made about the BJP’s attempt to buy Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to topple the Delhi government. However, police sources said as neither of them was home, Crime Branch teams will go again on Saturday.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch said the teams had approached the senior AAP leaders seeking “assistance with the names of MLAs whom the BJP had approached”. No FIR has been registered in the case yet.

On January 27, Mr. Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering ₹25 crore each and a ticket in next year’s Assembly poll to topple the government. The BJP had rubbished the allegations, terming them “false” and “baseless”, and dared the Chief Minister to furnish the evidence to back his claims.

On Friday, leaders of the BJP’s Delhi unit met the Police Commissioner and submitted a complaint regarding the “false” claims made by the two leaders.

Reacting to reports about police teams visiting the houses of the two senior Delhi Ministers, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Chief Minister must either submit evidence to support his allegations or face criminal proceedings.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / executive (government) / politics / state politics / politics (general) / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.