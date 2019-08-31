Delhi

Police team in civil dress mistaken for child-lifters

Local officers rescued Delhi policemen

Mistaken for “child-lifters”, a visiting Delhi Police team in plain clothes escaped mob fury here after the local police came to their rescue, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the team from Delhi’s Welcome police station reached Bhura village in Bhojipura area in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a dowry case probe, they said.

“The Delhi Police team was in plain clothes due to which some confusion might have arisen,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Bareilly range, Rajesh Pandey said.

The villagers mistook the Delhi Police personnel as “child-lifters” and surrounded their vehicles, the police said.

After receiving information about the situation, local police reached the spot in time. They checked the identity cards of the visiting team and defused the situation, they said.

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
