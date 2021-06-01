Police suspend arms licences of Sushil, Kalra

NEW DELHI

They are facing criminal charges

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has suspended the arms licences of wrestler Sushil Kumar and businessman Navneet Kalra following criminal charges levelled against them.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Licencing) O.P. Mishra said the notices were issued on Monday.

“We have suspended their arms licences with immediate effect. The process of cancellation of their licences has been initiated. We have done it on the basis of reports by investigating agencies in the criminal cases recently registered against them,” Mr. Mishra said, adding that both accused were served notices to explain why their licences should not be cancelled.

Mr. Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium. He is currently in police custody.

Mr. Kalra was arrested for alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators. Over 500 concentrators were found at his restaurants in central Delhi and a godown in south Delhi.

He was arrested after being on the run for eight days. The businessman was granted bail last week by a local court.