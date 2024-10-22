Police suspect Khalistan link to blast outside CRPF school

The police are suspecting a Khalistan link to the blast near a CRPF school and have written to messaging service Telegram seeking information about a social media channel that claimed that the attack was carried out in retaliation to the “targeted killing” of Sikh separatists.

A crude bomb had ripped through the wall of the school at Sector 14 in Rohini on Sunday morning, sending the city on high alert and prompting the authorities to launch a multi-agency probe.

The incident took place amid a diplomatic spat between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil last year.

Though no one was injured in the explosion, windowpanes of nearby shops and a car were damaged.

According to the police, initial probe suggested that an improvised explosive device (IED) wrapped in a plastic bag was hidden in a one-foot-deep pit near the school wall.

They said a post on the Telegram channel — Justice League Indian — claimed that the blast was carried out against the “targeting killing of pro-Khalistan separatists by Indian agents”.

“The police have written to Telegram to know details of the creator of the channel on which CCTV footage of the blast was shared with a Khalistan Zindabad watermark,” a police source said.

The source said the CCTV footage showed a man wearing a white shirt loitering around the blast spot on Saturday night.

Security beefed up

The police also beefed up security arrangements in city markets and put on alert the Railways and Metro staff. “We have asked our staff to keep a tight vigil on every single railway and metro station,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said they are carrying out joint patrolling with the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police. “Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted regularly along the railway tracks with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal teams. We have also asked the railway staff of adjoining cities to keep strict vigil,” the officer added.

Another officer said additional police personnel, both in uniform and civil dress, have been deployed across the city and patrolling has intensified in crowded areas like malls and markets.

“CCTV cameras are being continuously monitored by the teams and police control rooms have been asked asked to be ready for any eventuality,” he said.

Police sources said prominent market places like Chandni Chowk, Azadpur and Ghazipur are on the radar of the police as many people from outside Delhi visit these areas in large numbers.

