Police summon Jamia students in riots case

Unable to travel, they assure of cooperating on video call

Delhi Police Special Cell has summoned students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, including Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Alameen Kabeer, for questioning in connection with the February communal violence.

Mr. Kabeer, a third-year student, was sent a notice via WhatsApp on Wednesday and has been asked to join questioning on August 10. He was the media coordinator along with Safoora Zargar at the time of Jamia protests in December last year.

‘JCC being targeted’

“For the last two months, I have been here at my hometown in Kerala. On August 5, a police officer sent a notice for questioning. I have informed them that I won’t be able to join physically as I can’t travel due to the pandemic, but I’ll cooperate fully using other means of communication,” he said.

Talking about the reason for being called for questioning in connection with the communal riots, he said that he feels Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) is being targeted. “I am a student and we are all students who have come to study and we felt it was necessary for us to question authorities for their decision [on Citizenship Amendment Act] and that’s all we did… nothing else,” he said. In the last three-four days, the police have sent notices to at least five students to appear for questioning.

Another third-year student, who has been served the notice, said that he has no idea about the reason. “I was not a part of any organisation or committee. I only participated in the protest at the university where thousands of students gathered,” he said. The student, who didn’t wish to be identified, said that he was served the notice on August 4 to appear for questioning on August 5. “I told them that I cannot join because I was at my hometown in Uttar Pradesh. But I said I will fully cooperate if they need to interrogate on video call or by any other means,” he said.

The student said that his parents are worried. “My mother is a heart patient and my father is also not keeping well. They’re scared,” he said.

Another student, who also did not wish to be identified and has been served notice, said, “We were a part of the movement. But we have nothing to do with the riots. We don’t know why we are being called. But we’ll cooperate with the police”.

The FIR 59/2020 has been registered on charges of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, rioting and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand have recently been questioned in this FIR.