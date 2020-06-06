Delhi

Police submit chargesheet in Rahul Solanki murder case

He was shot dead near his house on Feb. 24 during the riots

The Delhi police on Saturday submitted chargesheet against seven persons in the murder case of Rahul Solanki during the north-east riots.

The police said that the accused have been chargesheeted under sections of rioting, murder, outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between different groups, theft, mischief causing damage, mischief by fire, criminal conspiracy, and under the Arms Act.

Rahul, 27, had stepped out to buy milk when he was shot dead near his house on February 24 under Dayalpur jurisdiction. His family took him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

7 accused identified

The police said that some CCTV footages were obtained and mobile data was analysed.

“On the basis of CCTV footages, oral evidences and other technical evidences, including call detail records (CDR), some of the accused were identified and seven accused persons have been arrested,” the police said in a statement.

The police said that among the seven, one Salman had been arrested. “He fired towards the Hindu community people standing near Shiv Vihar Tiraha. The 0.32 m pistol used by Salman has been recovered. It is a good quality semi-automatic countrymade pistol,” they said.

The police said that the spot where Rahul was killed was near Anil Sweets where one Dilbar Negi was murdered on the same day.

Sources said that 78 chargesheets were filed as on Friday in which 410 persons were chargesheeted — 205 each from Hindu and Muslim community.

