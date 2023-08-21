HamberMenu
Police stop Hindu outfits’ Jantar Mantar event midway

August 21, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A leader of a Hindu outfit at Jantar Mantar demanded the setting up of a CRPF camp or an Army cantonment in Nuh. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi police on Sunday stopped midway a mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar, called by several Hindu outfits to discuss the recent violence in Haryana’s Nuh, after some of the speakers made “inflammatory speeches” at the event.

Vishnu Gupta, chief of an outfit called ‘Hindu Sena’, in his speech, attacked the Haryana government and asked why it did not stop the violence and why it had failed to “remove the criminals who have turned the city into a hub of cybercrime”.

The Hindu Sena leader demanded the setting up of a CRPF camp or an Army cantonment in Nuh.

While speeches were being delivered, Delhi Police officers entered the area and asked the speakers to vacate the spot.

‘Had warned them’

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said the organisers were told not to name any community or indulge in hate speech during the event.

He said the matter is being examined and they will act according to the law.

Parts of south Haryana, including Nuh, witnessed communal clashes after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a religious procession in Nuh on July 31.

The violence left six dead, several injured and forced a large number of Muslim families to flee the State.

