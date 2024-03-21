ADVERTISEMENT

Police step up vigil over city’s borders, social media 

March 21, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The police have intensified searching of vehicles along the city’s borders to prevent the illegal supply of liquor and cash after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi police arrested a 22-year-old Haryana resident for trying to smuggle 20 cartons of liquor into the city, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The vehicle used to transport the liquor was also seized.

The police have intensified searching of vehicles along the city’s borders to prevent the illegal supply of liquor and cash after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the officer added.

The national capital will vote on May 25.

Several measures have been taken to ensure law and order in the city in the run-up to the general election. Vigil has been increased in sensitive areas. “If needed, paramilitary forces will also be deployed in such areas,” another officer said.

“We have also been maintaining an increased vigil on social media to ensure no hate speech or misinformation is promulgated in the wake of the elections,” the officer added.

DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said that as part of the security measures, notices will be sent to all licensed weapon owners to deposit their arms with the police. The officer added that legal action will be taken in case of a breach of the MCC.

