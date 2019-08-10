Police step up security measures ahead of Id-ul-Zuha, I-Day

Ahead of Id-ul-Zuha and Independence Day celebrations, the police have rolled out stern security measures following inputs from intelligence agencies.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had recently held a meeting with all senior officers where he briefed them on Standard Operating Procedures.

Stress was laid on providing extra security cover to Kashmiri students, with Station House Officers being instructed to meet the students and extend all help.

Under the scanner

The border areas are already under round-the-clock monitoring, said an officer, adding that vehicles with J&K registration numbers are checked before being allowed entry.

Kashmir-dominated localities will be regularly monitored by beat staff. “Meetings will be held with Muslim community members regarding safety during the festival. Police visibility will be increased,” said an officer.

The DCPs have also held meetings with Resident Welfare Associations. “The RWAs have been asked to ensure that all CCTVs in their area are functional. The private guards will be told to be vigilant to identify any suspicious movement,” he added.

“Anti-terror vans have been deployed at 32 strategic locations in the Capital,” the officer said.