Police step up security in city ahead of festivals

The police on Thursday stepped up security arrangements here to put a check on any terror activity and ensure that people strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines during Diwali.

Teams have been formed to check violations of social distancing guidelines. The staff on security duty has been instructed to wear masks and keep sanitising their hands. “We have installed three machans in Lajpat Nagar market to keep watch on any anti-social activity. We have deployed police personnel in plain clothes in the market,” an officer said. A meeting was held with shop owners and market associations to regulate the crowd on Dhanteras at jewellery showrooms. More PCR vans deployed around marker areas.

“To regulate smooth traffic, four-wheelers have been restricted to enter roads leading to the market. Cranes have been deployed to keep a check on vehicles parked at unauthorised places,” added the officer.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and armed paramilitary personnel have been deployed in key areas, including Khan Market, Bengali Market, Connaught Place, Sarojni Nagar, Karol Bagh and other market areas.