Police SI mowed down days before retirement

January 15, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Saturday said a 59-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) was mowed down by a car near central Delhi’s Rajghat, just a few days before his retirement.

An officer said that around 8.30 pm on Friday, SI Latoor Singh, while on duty, was struck by a car at Ring Road near Rajghat. He died during treatment at a hospital some time later.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the errant vehicle was taken into custody and the accused driver, Shokendra, 34, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, has been arrested.

She added that an FIR was registered at Daryaganj police station.

Mr. Singh had been posted at Chandni Mahal police station in Central district and was set to retire on January 31. A resident of Bhajanpura, he is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Rohit, the SI’s nephew, said that Mr. Singh was an honest policeman who was always alert even when he would spend time with his family. “He has inspired all the children in our family to work hard and make an identity. Our family has lost a father figure ahead of his retirement. We cannot repair this loss,” he said.