Police should arrest me if I have broken any laws: Gautam

I haven’t done anything wrong, says the AAP leader a day after resigning from the Cabinet; Delhi Police to question him today over the mass conversion event and the speech he delivered there

I haven’t done anything wrong, says the AAP leader a day after resigning from the Cabinet; Delhi Police to question him today over the mass conversion event and the speech he delivered there

Hitting a defiant note a day after he resigned as a Delhi Minister following the mass conversion row, AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said, “I haven’t done anything wrong. If I have broken any laws, then they [Delhi police] should arrest me.”

Mr. Gautam’s statement came on a day he was issued a notice by Delhi Police asking him to appear for questioning on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said: “He will be questioned about a speech that he gave there and the events that unfolded at the venue.”

Mr. Gautam found himself in the eye of a political storm after attending an event in the Capital in which around 10,000 people allegedly converted to Buddhism. The controversy began on Friday when BJP leaders shared a video of the event in which Mr. Gautam can be allegedly seen taking vows seemingly boycotting Hinduism and Hindu deities.

On the same day Mr. Gautam offered an apology stating that the event was an annual affair commemorating the day when B.R. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism with lakhs of Dalits on October 14, 1956, where he took the same vows.

On Sunday, Mr. Gautam tendered his resignation, which was accepted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sent to the Lieutenant-Governor, who forwarded it to the President for his approval.

The former Delhi Minister on Monday also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over crimes against Dalits. The AAP leader described Mr. Modi as “a weak PM” and alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had failed to handle law and order in his State.

Mr. Gautam made the scathing comments against the PM and the CM in response to a purported video of a man from a Scheduled Caste community being attacked in U.P.’s Pratapgarh district by upper caste men.