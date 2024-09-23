GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police seize 65kg of firecrackers from west Delhi, one arrested

Published - September 23, 2024 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police seized 65kg of firecrackers from west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with smuggling firecrackers. Two other accused are currently on the run. Teams have been formed to nab them, an officer said. Recently, the Delhi the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital to combat air pollution in the coming winter season. The ban will remain in force till January 1, 2025.

On Saturday, duty officers on night patrol in Nihal Vihar found a “suspicious-looking” car going towards Sunday Bazar and signalled it to stop, DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said. “The police found four plastic bags kept on the rear and middle seats, which contained 65 kg of firecrackers,” he added.

The arrested accused, identified as Rohit, told police that they purchased the firecrackers from Ghaziabad.

