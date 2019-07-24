Police seize 50 kg of heroin, 2 held

Two foreign nationals were arrested with 50 kg of heroin on Tuesday during a raid conducted in Haryana, the Delhi Police said.

A senior officer said they had uncovered some leads while investigating a case where they had busted an international drug cartel on July 19.

He added that raids were conducted at a cold storage unit located on Mariyapuri Road, and other places in Kundli and Sonipat districts of Haryana.

Cartons containing the drug were interspersed among a consignment of over 600 cartons that had arrived in India from Kandahar through Attari-Wagah border checkpost in March this year, said the officer, adding that the cartons were carrying raisins.

Upon checking the consignment, 204 polythene pouches containing heroin were recovered, said the officer.