Police seize 50 kg of heroin, 2 held

Two foreign nationals were arrested with 50 kg of heroin on Tuesday during a raid conducted in Haryana, the Delhi Police said.
A senior officer said they had uncovered some leads while investigating a case where they had busted an international drug cartel on July 19.
He added that raids were conducted at a cold storage unit located on Mariyapuri Road, and other places in Kundli and Sonipat districts of Haryana.
Cartons containing the drug were interspersed among a consignment of over 600 cartons that had arrived in India from Kandahar through Attari-Wagah border checkpost in March this year, said the officer, adding that the cartons were carrying raisins.
Upon checking the consignment, 204 polythene pouches containing heroin were recovered, said the officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor