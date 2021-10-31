Police seize 150 kg firecrackers, arrest 2

The Delhi police have arrested two persons and recovered over 150 kg illegal firecrackers from central Delhi and Rohini.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a 49-year-old man, identified as Girdhari Lal, was arrested with 115.1 kg of illegal crackers in the Paharganj area. “On Thursday, the police were patrolling in Paharganj. Around 10:45 p.m., they reached Gali Sangat Rashan, Paharganj, where Lal was selling firecrackers near his residence,” she said.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said 46 kg of banned non-green and green firecrackers were seized from a 24-year-old man identified as Akash, a resident of Budh Vihar, Phase-1.

“On Thursday, during patrolling in the Budh Vihar area, information was received regarding sale of illegal firecrackers. Akash was found selling crackers at his home,” Mr. Tayal said, adding that the man was arrested and released on bail.