Police, security officers on their toes ahead of R-Day

With intelligence inputs warning of a terror strike and to prevent any disruption by anti-CAA protesters, adequate security measures have been put in place in the national capital for the Republic Day celebrations here.

A police officer said that they have given clear instructions to security personnel to be vigilant, adding that no person with placards will be allowed in New Delhi on January 26. “Visitors entering the enclosures to watch the Republic Day parade will have to undergo strict security check. As per instructions, visitors will have to open their jackets for the security officers to check if they are wearing any black outfit and ensure that they are not wearing anything with anti-CAA slogans on them,” said the officer. Policemen in plain clothes will be deployed to stop protesters form entering the enclosures, he said.

The intelligence wing is also keeping a watch on protests going on in the city. Around 40,000 security personnel have been deployed across the Capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had held a meeting with all district DCPs and other senior officers after the Republic Day rehearsal parade here. He had asked all police officers to increase foot patrolling in their respective districts.

The multilayer security arrangements include deployment of traffic officials, mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns, sharpshooters and snipers atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8-km-long parade route from Rajpath to Red Fort.

Police personnel have been directed to stay utmost alert with the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for February 8. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in areas with heavy footfall are being carried out.

“We have intensified patrolling in public places. Group patrolling, night patrolling and vehicle checking is being carried out with the help of Central Armed Police Forces. Frisking at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals have also been tightened,” a senior police official said. At least 150 CCTV cameras have been installed in the areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, the officer added.