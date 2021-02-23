Police say nearly 50% of cases related to riots yet to be solved

‘Investigations are on in full swing; 471 peace meetings held’

Delhi Police on Monday said that 355 out of 755 cases registered in connection with north-east Delhi riots are yet to be solved and the investigations are on in “full swing”.

“As of now, investigation of riot cases is in full swing. All possible efforts are being made to solve the unsolved riot cases, besides taking the ongoing investigation to logical conclusion in a time-bound manner,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

The police said that after the riots, they have conducted 471 peace committee meeting to maintain peace and harmony in the area. The police claimed that they are also facilitating the victims with submission of their forms. “As on date, 2,599 forms have been submitted before the Riot Claim Commission,” they said.

The police claimed that “efforts resulted in genuine arrests presentation of best-in-class evidence before the honourable courts” and “even as on date, a total of 1,204 arrested accused have been consistently denied any kind of relief from the courts”.

The High Court on Friday had rebuked Delhi Police for arresting three men from the minority community and objecting to their bail with “no evidence whatsoever, either direct or circumstantial or forensic”.

Calling the riots a “well calculated conspiracy”, Delhi Police said, “The timings of the north-east district riots were almost meticulously executed by key conspirators. They were aware of the fact that any communal violence in Delhi during [former] U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit would immediately be picked up by international media and would cause huge embarrassment to the Indian government. They decided to resort to ‘chakka jam’ at communally sensitive spots and attacked police personnel to escalate violence which coincided with the visit of the U.S. President.”