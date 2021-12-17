Police save Instagram influencer’s life

Woman from Burari counselled; reason for the step not known

A team of north Delhi’s Burari police station saved the life of a 25-year-old Instagram influencer on Wednesday night as she tried to harm herself live on the social media platform.

At 9.55p.m., Station House Officer inspector Rajender Prasad received information from the cyber prevention awareness detection team’s office that a woman was live on Instagram and was trying to take her life at her residence in Burari.

“She may or may not have harmed herself but it appeared that she would because she was making gestures and saying words that suggested so,” a senior officer said.

A team headed by Mr. Prasad under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi went to the spot. The team was provided with GPS pin and the home address of the woman but the SHO decided to follow the GPS pin, a calculated risk, the officer said.

After reaching the location, one of the team members called on the woman’s mobile number to find her house. “The member told her that his wife needed to be taken to a hospital and the woman’s vehicle was blocking the street. When the woman came to her balcony and started looking for the car we had mentioned, we spotted her,” the officer said.

Sources said the woman’s husband is a Central Government employee and she is well-educated. Though he was in the house at the time of the incident, he was unaware of what his wife was up to. Her parents also live close by, the police said, adding that the woman was later counselled.

“We don’t know her reason for taking the step but it appears that this was for a few minutes of attention online. But we are glad that she is fine and safe,” an officer said.

Sharing her opinion on the incident, psychologist Anuja Kapur said “social media influencers” seek instant gratification from likes and views on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. “The reasons range from dissatisfaction in personal life to the lure of fame which is tough to let go once you’ve had the taste of it.”

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)