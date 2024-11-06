Police rule out communal angle in clash near Jahangirpuri temple

The city police on Tuesday ruled out the communal angle in a stone-pelting incident near the Kali Mata temple in Jahangirpuri, hours after a video clip showed two groups of young boys clashing there.

The police said they have identified three to four X handles involved in “spreading misinformation” about the incident, which took place around 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

An officer said those involved in the clash belonged to the same religion and community.

The purported video of the incident showed some young boys standing inside the temple complex while the others running away, with some of them throwing stones.

An officer said the juveniles had been involved in such fights in the past too.

Three of them have already been declared “children in conflict with law” under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which governs how these children are treated and rehabilitated.

“The fight began on the street where stones were pelted, and then one of the groups entered the temple and began pelting stones from inside,” DCP (North West) Abhishek Dhania said.

In the fight, two juveniles sustained injuries. They were hospitalised and later discharged, the police said, adding that they have initiated legal action and registered two FIRs.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the incident to identify the accused.

“We have also identified some X accounts, which shared the incident’s video clip on their social media profiles with a communal spin. They had projected the incident as an attack by Jihadis on the temple. All these claims and posts are fake and lack evidence,” the DCP said.

“These accounts shared selective footage of the incident only to disturb the communal harmony of the area. Our cyber team is identifying these accounts and legal action will be taken against those involved in spreading fake news,” the DCP added.

