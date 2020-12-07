Police return ₹7.55 cr. cash, 3.8 kg gold to ‘rightful owners’

New Delhi

The Delhi police have returned more than ₹7.55 crore in cash and other valuables, including 3.8 kg gold, to their “rightful owners” in the last six months, officers said on Sunday.

These articles, lying in the custody of the Delhi police for several years, were handed over to its rightful owners upon the direction of Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, they said.

Special drives were launched, during which the Delhi police reviewed the process of returning of recovered and seized stolen properties to their rightful owners, the police said.

“From June 1 to November 5, ₹7.55 crore in cash and jewellery weighing 3795.12 gm, recovered in different cases, were handed over to their rightful owners. This included 422 items of gold jewellery, six diamond jewellery and 431 of silver jewellery,” said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Also, 5,299 two-wheelers, 280 TSRs and 869 four-wheelers were restored to their owners, he said. Electronic items, including 3,980 mobiles, 121 laptops, PCs, CCTVs and 1,931 other items were returned.