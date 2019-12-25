Delhi

Police response sought on bail pleas of six accused in Daryaganj violence

more-in

Judge asks for reply by December 28;

A court on Tuesday sought the response of the police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.

14-day custody

A Magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody. Later in the day, nine others arrested in the case also moved the sessions court seeking bail. The court has put up the matter for hearing on December 26.

Stone-pelting

Violence broke out in the area on December 20 when a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting after police tried to forcefully evict them.

In the melee, one car was set on fire and several others were damaged.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 3:54:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/police-response-sought-on-bail-pleas-of-six-accused-in-daryaganj-violence/article30392562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY