Police response sought on bail pleas of six accused in Daryaganj violence

A court on Tuesday sought the response of the police on bail pleas filed by six of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Daryaganj.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar asked the police to file reply by December 28.
14-day custody
A Magistrate court had on Monday rejected the bail pleas of all the 15 arrested in the case and sent then to 14 days judicial custody. Later in the day, nine others arrested in the case also moved the sessions court seeking bail. The court has put up the matter for hearing on December 26.
Stone-pelting
Violence broke out in the area on December 20 when a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting after police tried to forcefully evict them.
In the melee, one car was set on fire and several others were damaged.
